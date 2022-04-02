MBC’s ‘Tomorrow’ starring SF9 Rowoon & Kim Hee Sun premieres to record-breaking ratings

On April 1, MBC’s ‘Tomorrow’ aired its first episode, and immediately set a new record. The fantasy drama has achieved the highest premiere ratings of any Friday-Saturday drama in MBC’s history! According to Nielsen Korea, ‘Tomorrow’ recorded an average rating of 7.6 percent nationwide and an average of 8.2 percent in the Seoul metropolitan area, with its first episode, setting a new record.

Additionally, the drama also premiered atop its time slot across all channels, taking first place. Starring SF9’s Rowoon as Choi Joon Woong, Kim Hee Sun as Gu Ryun and Yoon Ji On as Im Ryung Gu, ‘Tomorrow’ is based on the Naver webtoon of the same name. MBC’s new fantasy drama, the series revolves around the newly established 'Crisis Management Team', a team of special grim reapers, incharge of maintaining the balance of the underworld by finding people who are on the brink of giving up their lives, and making them want to live again.

Rowoon’s character Choi Joon Woong is a young man struggling through a series of failed job interviews. The first episode sees him meet with an unfortunate accident while trying to save someone else’s life. In the process, he crosses paths with two grim reapers, Gu Ryun and Im Ryung Gu, who were tasked with saving the same individual’s life. Choi Joon Woong ends up becoming a part of the ‘Crisis Management Team’ with Gu Ryun and Im Ryung Gu, as the youngest member of the unit.

Congratulations to the cast and crew for their achievement!