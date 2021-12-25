MBC Music Festival teases another special stage by members of NCT, Stray Kids & SF9

The 2021 MBC Music Festival is one of the most highly anticipated annual year-end shows, and this year’s edition is setting expectations even higher with each new detail being released.

On December 25, MBC released a new trailer for the Music Festival, announcing a special collaboration performance from the male MCs of South Korea’s top music shows. The caption for the video released through MBC’s official Twitter account reads, “Snow Princes have appeared at Gayo Daejejeon! If you’re curious about the romantic winter confession song performance by the 5 princes, tune in on December 31 at 8.40 pm KST.”

The special collaboration includes NCT's members Mark and Jungwoo, Stray Kids’ Lee Know and Hyunjin, and SF9’s Chani. Check out the teaser below.

MBC had previously announced two other special performances in this year’s lineup, including the female MCs of ongoing music shows — Kim Min Ju, IVE’s Wonyoung and Yujin, ITZY’s Yeji, and (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon — coming together for their own collaboration stage. Additionally, veteran folk singer Yang Hee Eun will be collaborating with ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo for one performance, and will also be part of a special performance with MAMAMOO’s Solar, Red Velvet’s Wendy, and Oh My Girl’s Hyojung.

Groups Celeb Five and STAYC are also expected to take the generational collaboration one step further through their special stage. With emcees Jang Sung Kyu, Girls’ Generation’s YoonA, and 2PM’s Junho, the show will air on December 31 at 8.40 pm KST (5.10 pm IST).

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

ALSO READ: Im Siwan, Go Ah Sung and more star in an exciting new trailer for ‘Tracer’