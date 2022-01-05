MBC unveils the dynamic personalities of Im Siwan, Go Ah Sung and more in new ‘Tracer’ trailer

On January 5, MBC revealed the fourth trailer for the upcoming crime drama ‘Tracer’ and the introduction to the main characters was brilliantly put together. The trailer begins with Im Siwan taking on his most diverse role yet, as the justice loving Hwang Dong Joo, the chief of taxation division 5. He can be seen creating new ruses to trap the criminals. Go Ah Sung, playing the role of Seo Hye Young, is unhappy with her life but pursues her job with the utmost care and dedication.

In Tae Joon, played by Son Hyun Joo, on the other hand, plans ways to let his greedy desires grow and proves to be the perfect unsuspecting villain. Park Yong Woo transforms into Oh Young, the crazy and a vigilante at his job. He finds the quirkiest ways to make sure that justice is served. With such a strong cast and script, it leaves the fans curious as well as excited for the new series that talks about the glaring issues that lies in our society when it comes to money.

‘Tracer’ surrounds Hwang Dong Joo (Im Siwan), who is the chief of taxation division 5 at the National Tax Service. He works hard to trace money that is hidden from the tax service. His team includes Seo Hye Young (Go Ah Sung), who has a bright personality and his boss is Oh Young (Park Yong Woo). Meanwhile, In Tae Joon (Son Hyun Joo) is the director of a regional tax office. He is an ambitious man, who has earned his way to the top through corrupt and illegal actions, all-the-while maintaining his cocky attitude.

