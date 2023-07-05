MBC’s My Dearest: Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin share intense chemistry in first poster

The most anticipated drama for the second half of 2023, MBC's new Friday-Saturday drama My Dearest, will premiere on August 4. The melodrama My Dearest is set in history and is about the love of certain people and the life they share. Another MBC historical drama is on the way, according to the creators of The Peak, The Emperor's Daughter, Baek Hyang and The Rebel. as well as director Kim Sung Yong of The Veil.

Poster for My Dearest:

In the midst of all of this, on July 5, the first poster for My Dearest was finally released. It features Namgoong Min, who plays Lee Jang Hyun, and Ahn Eun Jin, who plays Yoo Gil Chae, facing each other against a seascape. Lee Jang Hyun and Yu Gil Chae fall in love in the middle of a war in the drama. The teaser poster clearly shows that the two are quite far apart. Still, the image of two people staring at each other is so beautiful that it breaks your heart. Despite the fact that the poster captures the moment and the composition does not show the actors' eyes or facial expressions, the lines on the poster say 'Lover who missed and loved so much' emphasizes such a heartfelt emotional line. This has fans curious and eager to see how the sad love story will be portrayed in this drama My Dearest.

My Dearest:

In this regard, My Dearest's production team stated that the four main characters, Nam Goong Min, Ahn Eun Jin, Lee Hak Joo (Nam Yeon Joon), Lee Da In (Kyung Eun Ae), and all of the actors and crew look forward to the day they meet with viewers, do their best, and film everything. The team is looking forward to Namgoong Min and Ahn Eun Jin's delicate and elegant performances in the heartfelt love story that is expected to win over fans in the second half of 2023.

