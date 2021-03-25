MBC's Oh My Ladylord opens to average ratings in the premiere episode broadcast

Lee Min Ki and Nana starrer Oh My Ladylord is here! Read on to find out how well it fared on the ratings chart.

Oh My Ladylord is here! Lee Min Ki and Nana starrer romantic-comedy drama, Oh My Ladylord aka Oh! Master aired its first episode on March 24 at 9.20 pm KST on MBC. In the drama, Lee Min Ki plays Han Bi Soo, a top thriller writer who won’t date, while Nana plays the role of Oh Joo In, a rom-com actress who can’t date. The two characters end up living together, with Han Bi Soo becoming Oh Joo In’s tenant. Kang Min Hyuk is roped to play the second lead in the drama. Kang Min Hyuk co-stars as Jung Yoo Jin, a third-generation chaebol and a long-time friend of Oh Ju In.

The ratings of the premiere episode are out! According to Nielsen Korea, the drama opened to average ratings of 2 percent. The first episode recorded a rating of 2.1% for the first part and 2.6% for the second part (inclusive of national ratings.) *Spoiler Alert* The first episode showed the leads bickering with each other. Han Bi Soo and Oh Ju In's first encounter isn't the best start to their equation. Han Bi Soo’s drama was about to halt production, but Oh Ju In appears to save it. However, Han Bi Soo flatly refused her offer without even knowing his mother Kang Hae Jin (Lee Hwi Yang) sold his Hanok (traditional Korean home) to her. The episode ended with Han Bi Soo and Oh Ju In unexpectedly meeting in the bathroom.

In the newly released stills, Han Bi Soo and Oh Ju In are sitting across from each other at the kitchen table. Han Bi Soo's hair is damp and he looks like he is intently focusing on something with his eyes shut. Nana on the other hand, looks at him with confidence and determination. We wonder when will this bickering couple sort out their differences? The second episode of Oh My Ladylord will air on March 25 at 10 p.m. KST, which is 40 minutes later than its usual time, because of a live soccer match between Korea and Japan.

