MBC’s upcoming drama 'Joseon Attorney' raises excitement with the release of the trailer for its first episode

MBC's newest historical drama, ‘Joseon Attorney,’ released its highly anticipated first episode trailer on March 31. The drama follows the story of a lawyer in the Joseon Dynasty who fights against corruption and injustice in the legal system.

The 16-episode historical romantic comedy-drama is set to premiere on MBC in South Korea on March 31, and if the recently released ‘Joseon Attorney’ trailer is to be believed, it may contain far more comedy than drama.

Narrative of the Drama

Joseon Attorney is a drama adaptation of Jeong Jae and Shim Gun's popular webtoon Joseon Lawyer. The Joseon Attorney series is directed by Kim Seung Ho and Lee Han Joon. Kim Seung Ho has appeared in the popular television series Twenty-Five Twenty-One. The series' script was written by Choi Jin Young. She previously wrote the screenplay for Queen for Seven Days.

The narrative follows Kang Han Su, a lawyer who has mastered the art of exploiting his clients for financial gain. Nevertheless, he undergoes a transformation after receiving praise from the general public and begins to recognize the importance of genuine justice.

As his journey progresses, Kang Han Su is accompanied by Yi Yun Ju, one of his former clients. Yi Yun Ju initially hired Kang Han Su to avenge wrongdoing, but eventually alters her perspective and aids Kang Han Su in his quest to become a principled lawyer.

In the trailer, Woo Do Hwan was seen playing with a case file while another was trying to take it from him. He and his companion were also seen bickering with the countryman about his case and how he forgets what he promised.

About Woo Do Hwan

Woo Do Hwan is a South Korean actor who is represented by KEYEAST. He was a former theatre major at Dankook University's Faculty of Performing Arts. In 2011, he made his acting debut in the drama ‘Come, Come, Absolutely Come.’ In the 2017 series ‘Save Me,’ he played his first lead role. He was named Best New Actor at the 2017 KBS Drama Awards for his role in ‘Mad Dog.’ He received an ‘Excellence Award’ in the category ‘Actor in a Monday-Tuesday Drama’ at the MBC Drama Awards in 2018 for his role in ‘Tempted.’ He enlisted on July 6, 2020, for his mandatory military service, and was discharged on January 5, 2022.

Fans are getting excited about the airing of the drama and can't get enough of his playfulness and comic timing from the first episode trailer.

