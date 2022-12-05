MBC’s upcoming drama ‘The Forbidden Marriage’ releases new teaser video, fans are excited

The third video teaser for the upcoming MBC drama ‘The Forbidden Marriage’ has been made public. Fans can’t keep calm as their excitement for the drama grows. They have made the bond between the two leads clear in this one-minute teaser. Actor Kim Young Dae , who is portraying King Lee Heon, and actress Park Ju Hyun , who is playing So Rang, have a quirky chemistry. The teaser provides us with more understanding of their personalities, and it will be intriguing to see how the plot develops.

Synopsis of the drama

‘The Forbidden Marriage’ is based on the webtoon of the same name. The plot revolves around King Lee Heon (Kim Young Dae), who lost the Crown Princess seven years ago and has since banned marriage throughout Joseon. After that, all the young males and females are not allowed to marry each other. So Rang (Park Ju Hyun) is a tea shop owner and fake matchmaker who scams people during misfortunes, including the king. Somehow, she gets stuck in the court and ends up as a court maid in the palace. Meanwhile, King Lee Heon is unable to move on from the crown princess, whom he lost seven years ago. He gets the news that So Rang is possessed by the late crown princess and decides to meet her. What will happen when they meet each other?

The Cast

Kim Young Dae, Park Ju Hyun, and Kim Woo Seok will play the characters of King Lee Heon, So Rang, and Lee Shin Won, respectively, in the drama. Additionally, the drama will have appearances from other actors like Yang Dong Geun (Jo Sung Kyun), Park Seon Young, Choi Deok Moon, and Kim Min Ju (Ahn Jae Bin).

The drama is set to air on December 9, 2022 at 9:50 PM!