MBC's The Veil releases still cuts of Namgoong Min transforming into an elite NIS agent

Namgoong Min back to the small screen as the most elite agent of the National Intelligence Service.

The Veil, also called Black Sun, is catching the audience’s eye with the first stills of charismatic actor Namgoong Min. The Veil by writer Park Seok Ho is the winner of the 2018 MBC Drama Script Contest. It is the story of a top-ranking NIS agent who went MIA a year ago, returning to the organization to find the insider traitor who dropped him into the abyss.

Namgoong Min will take on the role of Han Ji Hyuk, one of the most elite field agents of the National Intelligence Service, and will present a thrilling catharsis with colorful and exhilarating action. Han Ji Hyuk was the object of 'awe' for colleagues owing to his flawless and perfect work performance. However, he disappeared overnight, driving the organization into a crisis, and returned after a year to shake the organization up once again.

In the stills released on June 11, Namgoong Min perfectly transforms into the most elite agent of the National Intelligence Service, Han Ji Hyuk, and attracts attention. His intense eyes, as well as the expressions of sadness and anger, create an unusual atmosphere, stimulating curiosity. In addition, him pointing a gun and staring somewhere in another still creates tension in the viewers.

The production team of The Veil said, "Namgoong Min is working on acting, constantly thinking about how to perfectly embody Han Ji Hyuk; from the perfectly bulked up appearance to every word and sigh. Due to the nature of the action blockbuster genre, there were many difficult scenes. But seeing Namgoong Min's perfect acting was thrilling."

With this, Namgoong Min exudes a breath-taking intense force, boasting a unique aura and foretelling the awaited comeback in the small screen with his performance. In particular, expectations are rising for the potential that Namgoong Min, who is returning to MBC after 8 years, will show.

On the other hand, The Veil is drawing attention as it will continue the myth of another 'win-win', showing the potential of the winning MBC drama script. Here, director Kim Seong Yong, who directed Flowers of the Prison and My Healing Love, is expected to open a new horizon of Korean-style spy action dramas.

MBC's new drama The Veil is scheduled to air in the second half of this year, and can also be streamed on the online video service platform Wavve.

Are you excited for The Veil? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Credits :MBCNews1

