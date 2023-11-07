MBLAQ’s Thunder and Gugudan's Mimi radiate joy in uber cute wedding photos

On November 6, Thunder and Mimi released more photos in anticipation of their wedding. In July, the couple publicly disclosed their relationship. Just last week, Thunder and Mimi gave a glimpse of their wedding pictorial, and the final photos have now been unveiled in the lead-up to their upcoming wedding.

Thunder and Mimi’s pre-wedding photoshoot

In July, MBLAQ’s Thunder and Gugudan’s Mimi made an appearance on KBS 2TV's variety show Second House where they revealed that they had been in a relationship for the past four years. Following the show, the two took to Instagram to announce the exciting news of their upcoming marriage.

On November 6, Thunder and Mimi shared more photos in anticipation of their wedding through a pre-wedding photo shoot. In response to Mimi's post, Thunder's sister Sandara Park left a comment saying, "You two are so pretty." Thunder also expressed his excitement for the wedding on Instagram Stories with a photo of Mimi, writing, "If only tomorrow was the wedding... It's hard to wait..."

Check out their beautiful wedding pictures here:

More about Thunder and Mimi’s relationship

On July 13, KBS 2TV's variety show Second House provided a preview of the upcoming episode that contained a significant surprise. In the teaser, the new couple Thunder and Mimi made an entrance on the filming set, holding hands, and then revealed that they had been in a relationship for the past four years.

After the preview was aired, both Thunder and Mimi took to Instagram to post handwritten letters, officially announcing their relationship to their fan bases respectively. Notably, both celebrities expressed their hopes of spending the rest of their lives together.

On October 31, Thunder shared photos from their wedding shoot on Instagram and expressed that they had their wedding photoshoot the day before. Thunder shared that Mimi looked incredibly beautiful in her dress, and he couldn't focus on the shoot because he was so captivated by her. He described it as a joyful day and expressed gratitude to everyone who congratulated them. He also mentioned that official photos from the shoot would be revealed soon.

Mimi also posted additional photoshoot pictures on her Instagram, captioning them. After publicly revealing their relationship on television during the summer, they have received numerous congratulations and words of support. They expressed their deep gratitude and emphasized that they have been living each day with happiness. Mimi also extended her thanks to her sisters-in-law, who despite their busy schedules, took the time to join them as bridesmaids for their photoshoot. She expressed her joy in becoming a part of the Park family as the youngest member.