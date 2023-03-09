MBTI: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, GOT7’s BamBam, ENHYPEN’s Jake and more: 4 K-Pop idols that are ESTJ

MBTI stands for Myers-Briggs Type Indicator and it is an introspective self-report questionnaire which helps sectioning people into 16 different personality types. ESTJ is also known as the Executive, they play the role of community organizers, the people who bring others together in the times of fun and when things are down. They play as a pillar of support to others as they are great at judgment and care for people around them.

On March 9th, YG Entertainment, the agency, said that Jisoo's strong aspirations and confidence to be reborn as a solo artist can be seen. Me just stands for herself and its impact is simple yet intense. On this day, Jisoo's album-related images were also released. The contrasting red accessories in front of the green background added a dreamy beauty. YG confidently said that in the meantime, Jisoo has built up her skills as an ‘all-rounder’, and she will go one step further and unleash her original charm. As Jisoo is the last of the four members of BLACKPINK to pursue a solo career, interest is high both at home and abroad. The news of her going solo made her Twitter's #1 worldwide trend.

On March 6th, BamBam released a highlight medley video of 'Sour & Sweet', which will be released on March 28th, through the official YouTube channel. In the video, the title song 'Sour & Sweet', 'Feather', 'Take It Easy', 'GHOST', 'Let's Dance', ' You can listen to part of a total of 8 songs, including 'About YOU', 'TIPPY TOE' and 'Wings', in advance. BamBam's first full-length solo album, 'Sour & Sweet', has a story that connects the entire album into one, starting with the intro song 'Feather' and ending with 'Wings'.

Here are the K-Pop idols that identify as ESTJ:-

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo:

While the group has no official leader, Jisoo takes on responsibility as the oldest member. She is known as the strong pillar of the group as she doesn’t let emotions overcome her responsibilities.

ENHYPEN’s Jake:

This aussie member of ENHYPEN is a fun guy who always brings the group together during all the times and makes sure everyone around him is doing well. He takes care of them and makes sure they are comfortable.

GOT7’s BamBam:

He is the youngest of GOT7 and is known to be a complete goofball with his funny personality and antics but he is also someone who shields his emotions to protect the people he cares about.

VIXX’s N or Cha Haknyeon:

He is the vocalist of the group and is also known as an actor, presenter as well as radio jockey. He is known to be quiet and reserved but fun-loving and joyful at the same time. He tries to help around as much as he can.

