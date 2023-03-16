MBTI: BTS’ Jin, MAMAMOO’s Wheein, SEVENTEEN’s Jun, ENHYPEN’s Heeseung: 4 K-Pop idols that identify as INTP

MBTI stands for Myers-Briggs Type Indicator and it is an introspective self-report questionnaire which helps sectioning people into 16 different personality types. INTP stands for Introverted, Intuitive, Thinking, and Prospecting and are known to be quirky and have a unique perspective in life. They are intellectual, creative and inventive and spend most of their time learning something new!

Here are the K-Pop idols who identify as INTP :-

BTS’ Jin:

The oldest member of the group, Jin is known as one of the people with a very unique perspective on life and through variety shows and interviews, one can see that his thoughts and actions are different and his humor gets people laughing out loud!

MAMAMOO’s Wheein:

Wheein is a member of MAMAMOO and is also known to be smart, gorgeous and extremely creative. Besides being helpful to the rest of the group, she is also known for her quick one-liners that leave people flabbergasted.

SEVENTEEN’s Jun:

The chinese member of SEVENTEEN, Jun has been a favorite amongst fans and other members for his humor, behavior and overall personality. Jun has always been a silent or quiet type but when he takes part in discussions, he is a riot!

ENHYPEN’s Heeseung:

The oldest member of the group, he is known as the ace. He is also soft-hearted and is always seen learning something new, just out of curiosity and he is always warm towards his other members.

