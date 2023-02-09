MBTI: Cha Eun Woo, GOT7’s JAY B, SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo, MAMAMOO’s Solar: 6 K-Pop idols that identify as INFJ

MBTI stands for Myers-Briggs Type Indicator and it is an introspective self-report questionnaire which helps sectioning people into 16 different personality types. An Advocate (INFJ) is someone with the Introverted, Intuitive, Feeling, and Judging personality traits. This personality type are deep-thinkers and creative. They are guided in life by their vision and principles. They are also extremely rare as they have opposing characteristics where on one hand they will stand up for others but also remain soft-hearted and understanding to keep the peace rather than making a ruckus. They are great in leadership positions as well.

Here are the K-Pop idols that identify as INFJ:

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo:

He seems quiet and handsome but he carries a lot of thoughts in his mind and stands by his principles.

GOT7’s JAY B:

The leader is a soft-hearted and creative person who tries his best for his members in all aspects.

SEVENTEEN’s Wonwoo:

He is seen as a quiet person but he is extremely caring who spends time to keep his members happy in his own way. He is seen as the most comfortable around his members.

MAMAMOO’s Solar:

The leader with honey vocals is always seen keeping her group in check and making sure they are comfortable. She is just as funny but also carries an air of seriousness when they are working, being the proper leader.

IVE’s Rei:

The Japanese member is a talented idol who is funny and creative but also moves people with her maturity and soft personality off-stage.

ITZY’s Chaeryeong:

The talented dancer and vocalist of ITZY is serious in her work and spends long hours perfecting her art. She shines where she is and does not seem arrogant or pushy about her skills.

