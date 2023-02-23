MBTI: EXO’s Baekhyun, NCT DREAM’s Jeno, Chung Ha, ATEEZ’s Jongho and more: 5 K-Pop idols that identify as ISFP

MBTI stands for Myers-Briggs Type Indicator and it is an introspective self-report questionnaire which helps sectioning people into 16 different personality types. An Adventurer (ISFP) is a person with Introverted, Observant, Feeling, and Prospecting personality traits. They are more fearless and open to adventures. They do not back down from a challenge and are extremely fun to be around. But on the other hand, their fearlessness makes them come across as arrogant or know-it-all. They stand for pushing the envelope in all situations.

Here are the idols that are ISFP:-

EXO’s Baekhyun:

Amongst fans and members of EXO and SuperM, he is known to be one of the funniest people who is always seen doing something unexpected or crazy. Being an artistic person with honey-like vocals, he always has something up his sleeve.

NCT DREAM’s Jeno:

Jeno is considered to be the quietest member of the group, given rest are pretty noisy but his god-like visuals and amazing dancing skills always makes him stand out. He is not as hilarious as his group but his subtle humor gets the viewers and members rolling on the floor!

ATEEZ’s Jongho:

Being the maknae of his group with arguably one of the best vocals in the 4th Gen K-Pop, he is always noticed with his dancing skills, expressions and voice! His strength is unmatchable and he is truly ‘maknae on top’, displaying his savage personality from time to time.

Chung Ha:

The gorgeous soloist is fun to be around and she is extremely talented. Off-stage personality, she is known to be quiet but extremely fun around people she is comfortable with.

LE SSERAFIM’s Chaewon:

Chaewon is the talented leader of LE SSERAFIM and she is known for her powerful dance moves as well as her funny personality that is always up to do something new. She is also a protector of the group.

