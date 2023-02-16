MBTI: EXO’s Xiumin, ASTRO’s Sanha, ITZY’s Yeji, Stray Kids’ Felix, Seungmin: 7 K-Pop idols that are ESFJ

MBTI stands for Myers-Briggs Type Indicator and it is an introspective self-report questionnaire which helps sectioning people into 16 different personality types. A Consul (ESFJ) is a person with the Extraverted, Observant, Feeling, and Judging personality traits. They have a big social group and are loved by many. In layman terms, they are the most popular people- the jocks and the cheerleaders of the MBTI personalities. They like helping others and lead teams.

Here are the 7 K-Pop idols that identify as ESFJ:

Being the oldest member of the group, he serves as a pillar of support for the leader, Suho. He is not extremely social but he is loved by his members and other people in the industry!

ASTRO’s Sanha:

He is the maknae of the group and takes full advantage of it but the members love him for his fun personality and jokes.

She is the leader of the group and does everything in her power for the group. While she is soft-hearted, she does not let that stop her from getting what she and her members want.

Stray Kids’ Felix and Seungmin:

They are the same age but have different personalities. While they are popular amongst members as well as fans, Felix is more soft-hearted and innocent while Seungmin has a sharp tongue that doesn’t suit his puppy like face, shocking anyone who doesn’t know him.

She initially got fame for having a famous brother but her knock-out visuals, sweet voice and amazing dance skills got her even more popular. Even in her small parts, she shone through, gaining more attention.

She is unique and unapologetic. She breaks out of stereotypes and has a friendly personality which allows people around her to loosen up.

What’s your MBTI? Let us know in the comments below.