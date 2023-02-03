MBTI: MONSTA X’s Kihyun, P1Harmony’s Keeho and Theo: 6 K-Pop idols that identify as ENTP

MBTI stands for Myers-Briggs Type Indicator and it is an introspective self-report questionnaire which helps sectioning people into 16 different personality types. ENTP is also known as The Debater and is also known as Extraverted, Intuitive, Thinking, and Prospecting. ENTP indicates a person who is energized by time spent with others, who focuses on ideas and concepts rather than facts and details, who makes decisions based on logic and reason and who prefers to be spontaneous and flexible rather than planned and organized.

Here are the K-Pop idols that identify as ENTP:

MONSTA X’s Kihyun

Kihyun is known as the vocal god of K-Pop and he is a bright soul who is always down to chill with others. He is truly the embodiment of ENTP!

P1Harmony’s Keeho and Theo

Keeho is the leader of P1Harmony while Theo is the vocalist and songwriter of the group. Keeho is optimistic, patient and fun while Theo is creative and always excited to enjoy time with his members.

Jessi is a celebrated soloist who is known for her bold personality and is someone who doesn’t let anything hold her back.

She is the leader of EVERGLOW, Sihyeon is known as the Positive Queen and Flower Sihyeon for her beautiful personality, visuals and charismatic mannerisms.

She is the lead vocalist of STAYC and also known as the life of the group because she is fun to be around and is constantly making her members laugh!

