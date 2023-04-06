MBTI: SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan, TWICE’s Jeongyeon, Dahyun, NCT’s Doyoung and more: 5 K-Pop idols that are ISFJ

MBTI stands for Myers-Briggs Type Indicator and it is an introspective self-report questionnaire which helps sectioning people into 16 different personality types. ISFJ stands for Introverted, Observant, Feeling and Judging. They are responsible, warm and extremely dedicated to their craft. Known also as Defenders, ISFJ people are unique in many ways. While they are emotional, they are also extremely analytical and maintain social relationships very well. They work hard to maintain consistency in their path and can be branded as perfectionists as well.

Here are the K-Pop idols that are ISFJ:

Being the leader of the group, she is fiercely protective of her members but she is also known to be hard on herself about being perfect in singing and performance, which sometimes proves to cause more harm than good.

SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan

Known to be one of the most intelligent people in the group, he has an amazing head on his shoulder and manages to diffuse situations. Being one of the oldest, he also takes his members as his responsibility! He is also known as the ‘devil’ during their variety show Going SEVENTEEN where he is seen causing trouble for fun.

TWICE’s Jeongyeon and Dahyun

Jeongyeon feels like a mother as she constantly looks out for her members and fans as well. She is a soft-hearted yet strong-willed person, leaving people in awe of her. Dahyun, on the other hand, is a person who makes people happy around her and tries various ways to make them laugh!

NCT’s Doyoung

He is notorious for being a perfectionist and somewhat of a control freak towards himself, which makes him his own biggest critic but towards his members, he always finds ways to encourage them and keep them light-hearted!

