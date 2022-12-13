MBTI: SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan, BTS’ RM and V, TWICE’s Sana: 7 K-Pop idols that identify as ENFP

They are people with big personalities and are charismatic, energetic and independent. They are constantly hungry for new ideas and work to innovate no matter what field they are in. They are fair leaders and enthusiastic innovators. Here are some idols who are ENFPs and it completely suits them :-

MBTI stands for Myers-Briggs Type Indicator and it is an introspective self-report questionnaire which helps sectioning people into 16 different personality types. It became all the rage in South Korea and now they do not use blood type to determine a personality but rather MBTI, which was because of K-Pop idols like SEVENTEEN and BTS, who took part in the trend as well. ENFP is a Campaigner and it stands for Extraverted, Intuitive, Feeling, and Prospecting.

SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan and Vernon

Seungkwan was not at all a surprise as he is one of the biggest and most animated personalities of SEVENTEEN and even K-Pop, he is constantly trying new things in his career- becoming a variety personality and model. His enthusiastic and dramatic personality is one of the amazing things about Seungkwan while Vernon is more quiet and reserved so it might seem a little out of place for him but he is extremely intuitive and is also enthusiastic about trying new things. He is empathetic and lends an ear to his members at any given time.

BTS’ RM and V

BTS’ V is truly an ENFP with his bright personality and funny humor. All his members think that he is the most unique person out there because of how he sees the world and that is essentially what an ENFP person is. RM is more reserved and calm but innovative none the same. He is a leader in every sense and takes care of his members.

(G)I-DLE’s Miyeon

Miyeon is a South Korean singer and actress. She is the main vocalist of the South Korean girl group (G)I-DLE under Cube Entertainment, and voiced Ahri in the virtual K-pop girl group K/DA. Besides being an idol, she is a talented actress too. Her sweet personality and amazing looks has always been the talk of the town. Being an ENFP person, she has been one of the strongholds of the group and managed to keep the mood up whenever things were tough.

TWICE’s Sana

Sana is part of TWICE and is one of the most popular Japanese idols in the industry for her cute appearance and aegyo (childlike charm) that has been the talk ever since she debuted. Over the years she has become a charming and elegant woman but her dazzling eye smile and amazing personality, she is always seen as an ideal type for a lot of people. Being an ENFP, she has shown her enthusiastic personality and her cute humor that relieves tension in the group. She cares for her members and works hard to make sure they feel better if they are having a bad day.

TREASURE’s Hyunsuk

Hyunsuk is a South Korean rapper and one of two leaders of TREASURE alongside Jihoon under YG Entertainment. He is known as the mom of the group as he takes care of the group and all their needs. He is smiley, sweet and constantly cares for all of his members. He is a good leader, fun person and an innovative idol.

LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha

Kazuha is a Japanese singer, rapper and ballerina under Source Music. She is a member of the girl group LE SSERAFIM. She is an amazing dancer and at the same time, she is a young and curious person. Always striving to be better, she works hard at her craft but she also has a fun side that allows her to get closer to her members.

Golden Child’s Jangjun

Jangjun is the resident clown and a talented rapper as well as dancer of the group. His comedic timing, loud personality, amazing visuals and charms are known by everyone who has come across him, being ENFP, he has always strived to be the center of attention and he holds it.

