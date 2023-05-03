MBTI: SEVENTEEN’s Woozi, The8, ITZY’s Ryujin, WayV’s Yangyang and others; 6 K-Pop idols that are INTJ

MBTI stands for Myers-Briggs Type Indicator and it is an introspective self-report questionnaire which helps sectioning people into 16 different personality types. INTJ stands for Introverted, Intuitive, Thinking and Judging. They are extremely creative yet rational and are fiercely protective of their close ones. They keep their inner circle private and prefer to section their lives. Being analytical and organized, they can sometimes find themselves alone as it is difficult to be with people who understand their way of living.

SEVENTEEN’s activities:

According to the latest chart released by Japan's Oricon on the 3rd, SEVENTEEN’s 10th mini album took first place in the weekly digital album ranking (as of May 8th / counting period April 24-30). SEVENTEEN sold more than 552,000 copies in the first week, and took first place in the Oricon Weekly Album Ranking (as of May 8). In addition, 'FML' stayed at the top of the Japanese Oricon Daily Album Rankings for the 25th and 29th of last month on the 5th, took a breather at the 2nd place on the chart on the 30th of April, and then regained the 1st place on the chart on the 1st of May.

ITZY’s activities:

JYP Entertainment released Ryujin's solo vocal cover video 'B-DAY TRACK #417 “RYUJIN”' on April 17th. 'B-DAY TRACK # 417 ‘RYUJIN’ is a video content in which Ryujin, who celebrated her birthday, chose and covered a song she wanted to present to her fans. She prepared with the need to celebrate her birthday together with her fans all over the world who always send her great love.

WayV’s achievement:

WayV's 4th mini-album 'Phantom' released on April 28th has topped the iTunes Top Album Chart in Australia, India, Mexico, Brazil, New Zealand, Indonesia, Finland, Russia, Poland, Chile, Portugal, Singapore, Turkey, Malaysia , Vietnam, Armenia, Thailand, Israel, Philippines, Kazakhstan, Oman, Austria, Paraguay, etc. In addition, this album ranked #1 on the worldwide iTunes album chart, and is receiving global attention, ranking #1 on the Korean album chart Hanteo Chart and Circle Chart Retail Album Chart.

Here are the idols that identify as INTJ:

SEVENTEEN’s Woozi and The8:

These two idols are pretty similar yet different. They are both introverted in the group that are known to be extroverted and funny. Woozi is extremely protective about making music as well as members while The8 is known to be creative and fashionable. While he seems cold due to his looks, he cares for his members and is often seen doing things for them.

ITZY’s Ryujin:

Known as the charismatic rapper and performer of the group, Ryujin has striking personalities off and on stage. She loves her group members a lot and always looks out for them. But she is also passionate about her craft and often spends long hours perfecting her skills.

Advertisement

WayV’s Yangyang:

The maknae of the group, Yangyang is always taken care of but he is also a reliable person who spends time being creative and enjoying his hobbies. He is extremely fashionable and is known to be on top trends as compared to the rest of the group.

Super Junior’s Eunhyuk:

Eunhyuk is one of the younger members of the group and is also one of the funniest people who adds to the craziness the group brings. Eunhyuk seems easy going but over the years, he has worked hard at being an accomplished idol and even now, the 4th generation idols look up to him as a talented dancer and performer.

AleXa:

A popular solo artist, AleXa is known to be bold, creative and funny. She works hard to bring new concepts every comeback and fans love the story! She is also fearlessly herself, which is tough in the K-Pop world but she is loved even more for that.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: MBTI: WJSN’s Bona, INFINITE’s L aka Kim Myung Soo, IVE’s Gaeul and more: 5 K-Pop idols that are ISTJ