MBTI: SHINee’s Minho, NCT’s Jaehyun, SISTAR’s Hyolyn, TWICE’s Jihyo: 5 K-Pop idols that identify as ESFP

MBTI stands for Myers-Briggs Type Indicator and it is an introspective self-report questionnaire which helps sectioning people into 16 different personality types. ESFP is all about Extraverted, Sensing, Feelings and Prospecting. They are also known as the Entertainer because they are bright, fun-loving and are always up for an adventure.

Here are the K-Pop idols for ESFP:

SHINee’s Minho:

Minho is an energetic individual who is known to be a competitive person as well as being an adventure junkie. His bright laugh and fun personality has the fans always laughing along with him.

NCT’s Jaehyun:

Jaehyun is known to be a quiet person but his close friends and fans know that he is actually a riot. A troublemaker at heart, Jaehyun always makes sure that everyone around him has a good time.

SISTAR’s Hyolyn:

A talented vocalist and performer, Hyolyn is also known for her bright smile and dazzling personality. She is never afraid to own her quirks and is rather proud of it. She believes in herself, which gives others the encouragement to be themselves as well.

TWICE’s Jihyo:

A reliable leader and energetic performer, Jihyo has always been identified as a pillar of support to her other members but otherwise, she is funny and always up to try something new.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé:

Rosé is a cute and talented vocalist. She is a sweet person who is constantly looking out for her members, fans and other people in her life.

