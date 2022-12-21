MBTI: Stray Kids’ Hyunjin, SEVENTEEN’s DK, BLACKPINK’s Jennie: 17 K-Pop idols that identify as INFP

MBTI stands for Myers-Briggs Type Indicator and it is an introspective self-report questionnaire which helps sectioning people into 16 different personality types. INFP stands for Introverted, Intuitive, Feeling and Prospecting. They are known as an idealist or mediators and are known to be the shyest amongst all types. They are imaginative and are led by belief, faith and their heart rather than their head. They are quiet but open-minded. They heal and take care of matters in a group. Being emotional, they are extremely empathetic and care for the people and environment around them. Here are some K-Pop idols that are exactly as described :-

Known as one of the visuals and dancers of Stray Kids, Hyunjin has always been loved for his talents but beyond that, he is a caring individual who works hard to be a rock for other members in any way and is empathetic. He is a funny guy who entertains others but at the same time, he spends time caring for others and the environment around him, like a typical INFP

SEVENTEEN’s DK, S.Coups, Jun and Hoshi

This group has the most amount of INFPs, which is a rare occurrence since INFPs are imaginative but aren’t as entertaining as other personality types. DK is a talented vocalist and is known to be an emotional person who always takes care of his members in any way he can. S.Coups, being the leader, is known to be fiercely protective of his members and fights anyone who wrongs them. Being the oldest, he acts as a father figure to them and it shows in whatever he does. Jun is a quiet one and represents every INFP who has big ideas but cannot express them well while Hoshi seems extremely social onscreen, he is actually reserved and quiet offscreen and rather keeps to himself during his time off.

Red Velvet’s Yeri and Joy

The maknae of the group, Yeri is known to be cheeky and is always seen making fun of her ‘unnies’ in the best way and they let her because she is the youngest. Besides her wit, she is an imaginative person and stands by her values at any given time. She isn’t quiet but she is good at tightening her lip in certain situations. Joy is known for her pretty smile and amazing visuals. She is usually quiet but her bright personality radiates off her wherever she goes.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie

One of the most popular K-Pop idols in the world, Jennie did not lose her personality in the midst of it all, remaining mysterious and caring towards her members and other friends. Her true personality comes alive only around people she trusts but at the same time, she uses creative sensibility in her work, which shines through.

ATEEZ’s Hongjoong and San

While all of ATEEZ members seem like extroverted people, Hongjoong and San have been identified as INFP and it seems to suit them. Hongjoong, being a leader and producer of the group, is extremely creative, caring and protective towards his members while San is imaginative and is the right person to have a deep conversation with.

NCT DREAM’s Chenle

Chenle is the sassy vocalist of NCT DREAM and while he seems extroverted, he is actually introverted and often has troubles opening up about his troubles to his members, they have complained about that often. Being attached to music, he is creative and enjoys music in all forms. Despite his issue with opening up, he still maintains his likability and many members in NCT love his personality.

IU

A celebrated soloist and actress, IU is undoubtedly one of the most popular public figures of South Korea. She is known to be quiet, reserved and usually keeps to herself which is different from how she portrays herself in her MVs and the characters she takes on. Despite being quiet, she is loved for her personality and empathy she constantly shows towards her fans and staff.

Oh My Girl’s Arin

A visual, talented actress and a great variety show personality, Arin is also seen as a reserved and quiet member of Oh My Girl but she is also seen as a caring individual who tries to keep everyone happy around her. She also has difficulty opening up to others and she has a true personality she shows only to the people closest to her.

THE BOYZ’s Kevin, Jacob, Younghoon and New

The reserved quartet of THE BOYZ- Kevin, Jacob, Younghoon and New have a similar kind of personality where they seem more reserved and quiet but are actually fun, quirky and social in certain situations. They are talented, sweet and extremely empathetic. They are always seen to care for others.

ALSO READ: MBTI: SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan, BTS’ RM and V, TWICE’s Sana: 7 K-Pop idols that identify as ENFP

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Which is your favorite idol from the list? Let us know in the comments below.