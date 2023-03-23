MBTI: Super Junior’s Leeteuk, Siwon, SHINee’s Key, EVERGLOW’s Aisha and more: 5 K-Pop idols that are ENTJ

MBTI stands for Myers-Briggs Type Indicator and it is an introspective self-report questionnaire which helps sectioning people into 16 different personality types. ENTJ stands for Extroverted, Intuitive, Thinking and Judging. They are also known as commanders, who are known to love accomplishments and would do anything to achieve it. They are natural born leaders who strive to keep people in line. They are also rational and have a drive of determination.

Here are the K-Pop idols that identify ENTJ:-

Super Junior’s Leeteuk:

Leeteuk is the leader of the group and he is known as a reliable leader. He is always seen taking care of his members. In the many years, he has always been dependable for his members and they love his chaotic personality as well.

Super Junior’s Siwon:

Siwon is a member of the group but he is known to be a stickler for rules and many times, the members even joke that he’d make a great politician. He is a leader by nature and works hard to think of others in certain situations.

SHINee’s Key:

Key is a vocalist of SHINee. He is confident, sassy and is known to always take care of situations in the best way possible. The MBTI personality type fits him as he is rigid in his beliefs.

EVERGLOW’s Aisha:

She is the lead rapper and performer of the group. She is confident, glamorous and diligent at her work. Each comeback she is seen being busy at work to give a great performance to her fans.

TREASURE's Jihoon:

He is known as one of the leaders of the group and deserves the position since he cares for his members a lot and pushes them to achieve their true potential in all fields. Being the second oldest of the group, he has a lot of responsibilities but he acts as a friend to them, who reach out to him during tough times.

