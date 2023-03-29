MBTI: TXT’s Taehyun, CNBLUE’s Lee Jung Shin, Lee Young Ji, Kep1er’s Dayeon: 4 K-Pop idols that are ESTP

MBTI stands for Myers-Briggs Type Indicator and it is an introspective self-report questionnaire which helps sectioning people into 16 different personality types. ESTP stands for Extraverted, Observant, Thinking, and Prospecting personality traits. They are filled with energy and are excited to try something new. They are talented and are usually wide-eyed during any new experience.

According to the latest chart (as of April 1) released by Billboard, an American music media outlet, on March 28th, TXT's 5th mini album 'The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION', released in January, reached number one on the Billboard 200, ranking 63rd on the chart.

On the 7th, Lee Jung Shin posted several photos on his Instagram with the explanation, "Daddy is here." In the published photos, Lee Jung Shin and Simba, who returned from their trip, were shown hugging and greeting each other. Lee Jung Shin expresses affection while looking at Simba with honey-like eyes. He is giving Simba a kiss while holding him tight. Unlike Lee Jung Shin, Simba's expression on his face makes people laugh.

On March 29th, tvN's 'Hopping Earth Arcade' representative character Thorong posted a proof shot on the official social media handles. Along with numerous photos in front of the suitcases, Thorongi added, "Guys, I've been waiting for today. If you guys can't catch me, you'll have to go without a carrier. But you guys don't even have a pass, do you?" This is what they said to Lee Eun Ji, Mimi, Lee Young Ji, and An Yujin, members of the 'Hopping Earth Arcade'.

Here are the K-Pop idols of ESTP :-

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Taehyun:

While he seems introverted, he is actually the life of the party. He is fun to be around and loved by his members for his joyful personality.

CNBLUE’s Lee Jung Shin:

A talented actor and vocalist, Lee Jung Shin is a fun person who doesn’t take himself seriously. His members are always seen laughing because of his jokes.

Lee Young Ji:

A talented rapper, Lee Young Ji is one of the funniest variety personalities of the latest generation. Her comic timings have the people around her rolling around. She has an unfading and strong personality.

Kep1er’s Dayeon:

Dayeon is part of Kep1er and has been known to be unfearing. She is the life of the party and is always seen caring for her members.

