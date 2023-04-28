MBTI: WJSN’s Bona, INFINITE’s L aka Kim Myung Soo, IVE’s Gaeul and more: 5 K-Pop idols that are ISTJ

MBTI stands for Myers-Briggs Type Indicator and it is an introspective self-report questionnaire which helps sectioning people into 16 different personality types. ISTJ stands for Introverted, Observant, Thinking and Judging. These people tend to be reserved yet willful, with a rational outlook on life. They compose their actions carefully and carry them out with methodical purpose. They work hard and always try to go through everything to reach their goal.

ENHYPEN’s activities:

According to the agency BELIFT LAB, ENHYPEN will release the 4th mini album 'DARK BLOOD' on May 22nd.This is the first time since the third mini-album 'MANIFESTO: DAY 1' in July of 2022. However, in October of last year, he released his first full-length Japanese album, 'Sadame', and worked locally. ENHYPEN has shown a strong worldview so far. Through the 'BORDER', 'DIMENSION', and 'MANIFESTO' series, they sang about the process of gradually realizing their role in the complex emotions they faced while connecting to a new world.

Kim Myung Soo:

On April 27th, MBC's new drama 'Numbers’ revealed the scene of the script reading filled with passion. 'Numbers' is a human office action drama in which a high school graduate accountant Jang Ho Woo (Kim Myung Soo) fights against the absurdity of a huge accounting firm and realizes justice in the most accountant-like but least accountant-like way. With the interesting subject matter of accountants and accounting firms, it raises expectations by predicting the birth of a human office action drama that will provide a different level of tension and immersion than before.

Here’s the K-Pop idols that identify as ISTJ:

WJSN’s Bona:

Kim Ji Yeon, better known by her stage name Bona, is a South Korean singer and actress. She is a member of the South Korean-Chinese girl group WJSN, and also its sub-unit WJSN The Black. She made her acting debut in the KBS2 drama Hit the Top, and was cast as the female lead in the teen drama Girls' Generation 1979. She is known to be sweet and calm, as well as goal oriented.

ENHYPEN’s Jungwon and Sunghoon:

The leader of the group and the ice-prince are a great duo. Jungwon is organized and being the leader, he works hard to bring the group together during the highs and the lows. Sunghoon has dedication, something he cultivated as an athlete. He focuses on tasks and very rarely deters from the path.

INFINITE’s L:

Kim Myung Soo, known professionally as L, is a South Korean singer, actor, and model. He debuted as a vocalist of boy band INFINITE in 2010 and its subgroup INFINITE F in 2014. He left Woollim Entertainment in August 2019 but is still a member of the group. Kim Myung Soo is calm and collected, even during stormy days. He helps the other members be calm.

Advertisement

IVE’s Gaeul:

The rapper and sub-vocal of the group, Gaeul has always received attention for her amazing looks and raps! Despite her on-stage appearance, she is actually very calm and sweet. Being the oldest, she manages everyone in the group and gives advice.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: MBTI: SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan, TWICE’s Jeongyeon, Dahyun, NCT’s Doyoung and more: 5 K-Pop idols that are ISFJ