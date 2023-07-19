MC Mong's aim to poach EXO's Kai, Baekhyun revealed in audio transcript? Producer's lawyer denies

MC Mong's intention to bring EXO's Kai and Baekhyun was revealed through an exclusive report made by a media outlet. Previously, BPM Entertainment and MC Mong were sued by SM Entertainment for poaching their artists in EXO in June 2023. However, after the issue was resolved through a mutual discussion between SM Entertainment and BPM Entertainment, it took a new turn. A recording including MC Mong allegedly speaking about bringing in EXO members to BPM Entertainment provoked MC Mong to put a cryptic story which said, "I really wanted to back… but you people…^^" on his Instagram. MC Mong's legal representative revealed that a person called 'Ahn' is involved in this issue and he was the one who fabricated the audio to target the Hip-hop artist. Read below to know MC Mong's stand on poaching EXO members controversy.

MC Mong's Lawyer denied poaching EXO's Kai and Baekhyun

A recording was shared involving MC Mong where he said, "I really want to bring EXO's Kai and Baekhyun. I'm working f****** hard for it." This led to a massive uproar as MC Mong and BPM Entertainment were rumored to poach the EXO members Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin when they were in the contract renewal feud with SM Entertainment. According to the legal representatives of MC Mong, the recording was skillfully edited. It was taken out of a two hours conversation that took place between MC Mong and his acquaintances around January 2022. The mention of EXO members was for a few seconds and was highlighted intensively and taken out of context.

An individual called Ahn shared this with the media to threaten MC Mong and BPM Entertainment as he had been in conflict with BPM Entertainment since the beginning of this year. He continuously threatened BPM Entertainment's CEO Park Jang Geun and their artists along with MC Mong and was sent to persecution for his threatening crimes. As this did not change any public opinion about him, Ahn chose a more malicious and illegal way to threaten them.

The legal representatives also mentioned that they are planning to take on legal action against Ahn's repeated malicious threats through heavily edited and fabricated recordings taken by illegal means. In addition to being the company's biggest shareholder, MC Mong is both an artist managed by Million Market, a subsidiary of SM Entertainment. As a result, SM Entertainment and MC Mong continue to have strong ties as partners.

