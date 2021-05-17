McD drops RM’s BTS Meal concept photo, Marco apologises for denying dating rumours & more: DAILY HIGHLIGHTS

There’s a lot that went down on May 17. While the bigger news was always right in our face, here are some other news of the K-Pop industry you might have missed out on.

While the start of the week and the weather might have given you a tough time, we hope these bite-sized stories will keep you up-to-date with the thing you love the most - the South Korean entertainment industry! Take a look at the key moments that happened today, below!

Marco takes to his Instagram to apologize for deflecting his dating rumours

Today, a confirmed news broke out that former UNB member Marco and MOMOLAND’s Hyebin are officially dating. Hours after the news, Marco took to his Instagram to post an apology for denying his dating rumours to his fans. He has stated that even though he didn’t want to cause any harm and his intentions were pure, he is sorry for lying to them. Here's the translation of his post:

“This is Marco.

I’m sorry for causing concern to fans. My words and actions in the open chatting event yesterday caused great disappointment to those who believed and supported me.

It's my mistake that I tried to reassure my fans with a lie.

In fear of causing hurt to many people, I, who was able to work with the love of fans, turned a blind eye to the fact that a sincere stance is the right action to take.

I'm sorry for the fans who were hurt by my wrong judgment and false explanations. I know that a sorry won’t take away the feeling of disappointment and sorrow, but I will constantly reflect on myself.

I will try not to disappoint you again, and reflect on the criticism that I have received on my immature behavior.

I apologize once again. I'm sorry."

Here's the post that he uploaded on Instagram:

SM Entertainment takes legal action against EXO Chanyeol’s rumour perpetrators

Last October, Chanyeol had been in the center of a controversy regarding his personal life. A netizen claimed to be his girlfriend of three years and stated that the singer cheated on her with 10 other people. While SM Entertainment did not have an official statement at that time, reports now reveal that they have pursued legal action against the netizen. The accused people who took part in spreading malicious rumours have been identified, and have been forwarded to the prosecution, with indictment. The agency has stated they take great care of infringement in the lives of their artists, and will continue to take action against those who threaten otherwise, with insults, rumours, etc. After the news broke out, fans trended 'CHANYEOL' across Twitter and lauded SM’s move.

Rocket Punch tantalizes fans in retro-themed MV, part of the ‘Ring Ring’ comeback

On May 17, Rocket Punch launched an exciting new comeback album ‘Ring Ring’. This single album consists of three tracks, with their distinctive styles. An MV was released for the title track of the same name, ‘Ring Ring’, which has a great retro vibe to it. With fantastic lighting and an exceptional wardrobe, the already great track has been drastically elevated. Watch the music video below!

Actress Lee Da Hee reviewing an offer to star in upcoming drama ‘Island’

Lee Da Hee’s agency Santa Claus Entertainment has reported that the actress has received an offer to play the female lead in ‘Island’, and is positively reviewing it at the moment. While the role was previously offered to Seo Ye Ji, she dropped out of the show following her multiple scandals. ‘Island’ is based on a webtoon of the same name, and is a supernatural drama about a character called Pan, who is cursed with immortal life. It will also include multiple characters with deep arcs. There have been plans to have multiple seasons for the drama, but as of now those things may change since the cast is not finalized. Lee Da Hee was recently seen in the drama 'L.U.C.A: The Beginning'.

McDonald’s all set to release one concept photo each day for BTS Meal; To start with RM

Fans across the world have been counting days when the McD X BTS collab, the BTS Meal, would hit their country’s market. The meal will officially release on May 28 in the US markets, as McDonald’s schedule suggests. According to it, from May 17 to May 23, they will be releasing solo concept photos of each member. And they’ve started it with the leader, RM. He’s seen eating chicken nuggets, while the fast-food chain asks, ‘Would you share a fry with RM?’. The BTS Meal consists of 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, Medium Fries with a Coke, and two limited-time dipping sauces, Cajun and Sweet Chilly inspired by McDonald’s South Korea. Check out the concept photo below.

BTS x McD: would u share a fry with RM? pic.twitter.com/CJzKSDN4Al — McDonald’s (@McDonalds) May 17, 2021

For more updates, scroll through our Korean section and follow us on Hallyutalk and Pinkvilla!

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×