MCND confirms preparations for an August comeback

The 4th generation boy group has confirmed their preparations for a comeback at the end of August through their agency TOP MEDIA Entertainment. The boys will be making a comeback after 5 months of releasing their catchy superhit song 'Not Over' back in March this year. The five member boy group debuted in February 2020 and has been making record breaking music ever since.

The comeback has been highly anticipated by fans not only in South Korea but globally as the boys have already garnered a lot of attention from fans throughout the world, especially after the release of their second mini-album 'MCND AGE' and its title track 'Crush'. 'Crush' entered the US Billboard charts proving the support the boys have been receiving from their American fans while the entire album charted on Amazon Music America making it a huge success. They are also known as the group of five main dancers with regards to every single member's passion for dancing.

Alongside America, MCND has been able to gain a highly supportive fanbase in other countries including Indonesia and Japan.

Apart from making tremendous high-end music, MCND has also made sure to keep their fans engaged by uploading Vlogs and practice videos of themselves on their official YouTube channel, sharing bits of their personal lives and interests with the followers. Just two days ago, the boys shared a video of themselves covering BTS' Dynamite. Fans immediately cheered the boys for their amazing vocals and energy as they effortlessly performed the full English song.

