MCND drops new MV teaser for ‘Movin’ and a poppy highlight medley for the upcoming album

MCND drops a MV teaser as well as unveils the tracklist a few days before release of the 3rd mini album ‘THE EARTH: SECRET MISSION Chapter 1’ and has thoroughly spoiled Gems all around the world! The teaser begins with the members, dressed in bright and trendy outfits, enjoying their time together in a typical school bus. Win looks the least bothered as he enjoys listening to music but soon they receive an invitation to a mysterious mission and we cannot wait to see it!

On August 28, MCND also dropped the highlight medley for the mini-album and each track had a noisy yet refreshing sound. The first track, Movin’, which is also the title track has a typical EDM instrumental with the thumping bass beats and a simple yet catchy melody line. The second track, Cat Waltz, also has an EDM instrumental but it has been spinned to create a more playful and teasing sound with the upbeat melody and the faint trap beats. ‘Bowwowwow’ comes next and it is a proper summer song with the electronic trumpet sounds and a refreshing melody. This song will definitely be on your playlist when on a summer barbeque day!

Track 4, ‘HBC’, has a more earthy and raw sound with the jungle or camp beats and the typical EDM instrumental laid under it as well. Track 5, Play Pungak has a more modern trap beat with a chanty chorus that will leave you singing along with them. It is less noisy than the other tracks and has a playful as well as summer feel to it. The last track, ‘Reason’, which has been hyped previously with the trailer, is a typical dance track with a trippy melody line, underlying harmonies and has a great hip-hop feel to it.

The tracklist gives a good peek into the mini-album that every Gem is desperately waiting for and one can hear the tracks as well as watch the title track MV on August 31 at 2:30 pm IST so mark your calendars, there are only a few days left!

