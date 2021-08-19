MCND embark on a new interesting mission in the new teasers for ‘The Earth: Secret Mission Chapter 1’

Monster rookie group MCND have been teasing fans with a series of unique secret mission hints, available in different forms across their SNS platforms. On August 18, MCND shared an edgy group teaser image, complete with a secret message which reads, "Something strange is happening." They are about to embark on a top secret mission on planet earth with their comeback mini album, 'The Earth: Secret Mission Chapter 1.'

On August 9th, MCND released the teaser and main story of the new album performance trailer 'REASON' through their social media handles and the video started with a solar eclipse where the earth was covered by the sun, MCND showed off a powerful and charismatic group dance and captivated everyone's attention with a performance like an 'all main dance group'. In particular, in the individual performances that follow Bic, Castle J, Minjae, Huijun, and Winn, they raised expectations by showing off the charisma of each member with strong yet delicate eyes and choreography.

In addition, through the lyrics of 'REASON', which revolves around the message that 'we are dreaming of the day we meet in one space', MCND, who have not been able to perform with fans after debut, keep up the hope that MCND wants to be together with fans.

MCND debuted in February 2020 as a five-member, five-color 'hip gang' and 'all main dancer group' and debuted on the US Billboard chart with the title song 'Crush' of their 2nd mini-album. and has been highly evaluated not only in Korea but also abroad, and has established itself as a 4th generation global idol with terrifying growth. On the other hand, MCND, which will show upgraded music and performances, is expected to make a comeback at the end of August, attracting global fans' attention.

