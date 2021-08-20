MCND reveals unit teasers for ‘The Earth: Secret Mission Chapter. 1’

Rookie super group MCND is all prepared to take fans on an interesting mission. The boys have been teasing fans with interesting concept photos for their third mini-album ‘The Earth: Secret Mission Chapter. 1’. This time, it is an interesting set of unit teaser images!

The members can be seen wearing colourful sporty clothes while gazing intensely at the camera. All the members are accessorised with small pieces of jewellery and can be seen in different hair colours, that is, Huijun in black, Bic in red, Castle J in blonde, Minjae in orange, and Win in purple.

While Gems (their fans) are totally in love with the new concept images, they do have mixed emotions about Huijun’s braided hairstyle. Some fans expressed their love for the experiment but many others expressed that they find the hairstyle absurd in the comments.

Here are the new teaser images for ‘The Earth: Secret Mission Chapter. 1’.

The members have been constantly hinting at fans about the comeback by posting different teaser photos for the album. Previously, MCND revealed a group teaser image with a board that said ‘Something Strange is happening’ and individual teaser photos with the messages ‘Where R U, Gem?’, ‘Do U know bout it?’ and ‘Keep Eyes On Me’.

MCND debuted in February 2020 under TOP Media as a team of five members- Castle J, Bic, Minjae, Huijun and Win and have been producing record-breaking music ever since. The group’s title song ‘Crush’ from their second mini-album debuted on the US Billboard charts, proving their popularity, not only in South Korea but also all across the globe.

Are you excited for MCND’s comeback? Let us know in the comments below.