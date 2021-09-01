MCND is on a secret mission in a new music video for ‘Movin’

‘The Earth: Secret Mission Chapter.1’ the name itself signifies the theme of the fourth album by MCND who made their return to the music scene on August 31. The title song of the album goes by ‘Movin’ and is a colourful addition to their fancy discography. Their fans, Gem, are really excited to hear from the group, a second time this year.

‘Movin’ begins as the five boys are sitting in a yellow bus on their way to an unforeseen mission. With the play of a video, the boys are transferred to a fun place where they unleash their jolly sides creating graffiti on the walls of a run-down location. MCND’s strong point, their performance is once again brought to attention as they break into synchronised moves. The trendy choreography changes to upbeat raps from the members who are having a blast while singing about their unstoppable selves. The ‘lalala’ from the song rings in your ears even when the song is over, acting on its catchy nature.

MCND is a five-member boy group formed by TOP Media. They debuted with members Castle J, Bic, Minjae, Huijun and Win on February 27, 2020, with their first mini-album ‘Into the Ice Age’ and its lead single ‘Ice Age’. Since then they have gone ahead with releasing 3 more mini-albums, ‘Earth Age’ and its lead single ‘Nanana’, ‘MCND Age’ and its lead single ‘Crush’ and most recently ‘The Earth: Secret Mission Chapter 1’ and its lead single ‘Movin'.

