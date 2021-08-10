MCND take on cutting edge concepts in the new performance trailer for ‘Reason’

The 4th generation global idol group MCND expressed their longing and strong will for the stage with their fans through the performance trailer 'REASON'. MCND released the teaser and main story of the new album performance trailer 'REASON' through their social media handles on August 9 at 8:30 pm IST. The performance trailer released this time conveys the worldview of MCND, which contains messages and wishes to interact and meet with fans on stage.

In the video that started with a solar eclipse where the earth was covered by the sun, MCND showed off a powerful and charismatic group dance and captivated everyone's attention with a performance like an 'all main dance group'. In particular, in the individual performances that follow Bic, Castle J, Minjae, Huijun, and Winn, they raised expectations by showing off the charisma of each member with strong yet delicate eyes and choreography.

In addition, through the lyrics of 'REASON', which revolves around the message that 'we are dreaming of the day we meet in one space', MCND, who have not been able to perform with fans after debut, keep up the hope that MCND wants to be together with fans.

MCND debuted in February 2020 as a five-member, five-color 'hip gang' and 'all main dancer group' and debuted on the US Billboard chart with the title song 'Crush' of their 2nd mini-album. and has been highly evaluated not only in Korea but also abroad, and has established itself as a 4th generation global idol with terrifying growth. On the other hand, MCND, which will show upgraded music and performances, is expected to make a comeback at the end of August, attracting global fans' attention.

