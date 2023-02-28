Media outlet claims Squid Game’s Lee Byung Hun fined for tax evasion, agency denies allegations

The media outlet had extended their claims to Lee Byung Hun ’s managing agency BH Entertainment, saying the actor and his agency were heavily fined. Following the latter-mentioned claims, BH Entertainment presented an official statement. An agency representative stated that the star has not indulged in any similar actions in the last three decades.

' A Bittersweet Life' fame Lee Byung Hun recently made headlines after a Korean media outlet stated that the star had been evading taxes and had been exposed for the same following a tax audit. The said media outlet also highlighted Lee Byung Hun’s recent real estate moves to support their claims. The star had reportedly sold an exorbitantly priced 10-storeyed building in 2021.

The mismatch in the deposit deadline for an advertising guarantee and the procedure of accounting normalization for incentives paid to all employees with the actor's own personal expenses that were processed as business expenses led to the additional fee being collected.

Lee Byung Hun

Born in July 1970, Lee Byung Hun is one of the most popular actors in South Korea. His artistic contributions have resulted in the creation of some of the biggest cinematic hits in South Korea. The latter list includes a myriad of commercially successful and critically acclaimed movies like 'A Bittersweet Life', 'Joint Security Area', 'I Saw The Devil' and 'The Good, The Bad, The Weird'.

The star has garnered numerous accolades for his brilliant acting skills throughout his career. Some of the most significant ones include Blue Dragon Film Awards and Grand Bell awards. The star then started his own management agency BH Entertainment. The agency has managed some of the finest talents in the country including 'Happiness' star Han Hyo Joo and GOT7’s Jinyoung.

Recent Activities

Lee Byung Hun played the frontman in Netflix’s survival drama ‘Squid Game‘. The web series was a commercial hit and went on to become Netflix’s most-watched series that year. Its global success fueled people’s fascination with Korean content. The star was most recently seen in ‘Our Blues’ playing the role of a truck dealer Lee Dong Seok.