Meenakshi Sundareshwar: Karan Johar’s next starring Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu Dassani to release on THIS date

Karan Johar’s next Meenakshi Sundareshwar starring Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu Dassani's release date is finally out. The film will be releasing on November 5, 2021. The ace director himself took to his Instagram handle and shared the news. Earlier, the announcement poster was also released. In the poster, lead actors are dressed in their wedding attire. The film is directed by Vivek Soni, the film has been co-written by him and Aarsh Vora. With the announcement of the release date, a new poster is also shared.

Sharing the news, Karan wrote, “Get ready to witness this unique and super cute long-distance love story this festive season, with us!. #MeenakshiSundareshwar coming to Netflix on November 5.” In the poster, Sanya is seen wearing a red colour saree with multi colour printed blouse. She is also wearing a simple chain with a pendant and small jhumka. The actress's hair is half tied and is looking beautiful. Abhimanyu is wearing a simple shirt and is leaning on the shoulder of Sanya.

In the earlier poster, Sanya can be seen wearing a bright red and yellow bridal saree complete with jewellery and Abhimanyu can be seen donning the South Indian wedding outfit which includes a white shirt and white mundu with a gold border.

Reportedly, the film is set in Madurai in Tamil Nadu. The romantic-comedy speaks to the trials and tribulations of a young couple. On the work front, Sanya was last seen in Ludo. She was cast opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in the film which also had Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Asha Negi and others in prominent roles.

