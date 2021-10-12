Meenakshi Sundareshwar Teaser: Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani collaborate for a ‘hatke’ love story

Karan Johar is a filmmaker who is known for bringing some amazing stories with a twist of family drama. After giving movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Student of The Year 2, among others, the ace filmmaker is once again making the headlines for his upcoming project which happens to be a hatke love story titled as Meenakshi Sundareshwar. Helmed by Vivek Soni, the romantic drama stars Abhimanyu Dassani, Sanya Malhotra and the makers have unveiled the teaser of the movie which is creating a buzz in the town.

The one-minute and 16-second teaser features Sanya and Abhimanyu as a newlywed couple who happen to be in a long-distance relationship. Interestingly, it is a hatke story of an unusual couple who falls in love despite their difference. Besides the movie also gives a glimpse of their journey as they navigate the long distance insecurities, their just discovered love and obviously, the dramas that come with every new marriage ever! While the teaser has left the audience wanting for more, the makers have also announced the release date of the movie. Meenakshi Sundareshwar will be releasing on Netflix on November 5 this year.

Watch the teaser here:

Meanwhile, Sanya had also uploaded a hilarious one minute clip on her social media handle lately wherein she was clad in a saree and was sitting along with her onscreen relatives who were seen giving detailed criteria for her ideal match. She captioned the post as, “Agar aap sushil, honhaar aur khandani hai toh keep your biodatas ready with some extra dogecoins kyuki #MeenakshiSundareshwar is coming to Netflix on November 5".

