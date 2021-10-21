Meenakshi Sundareshwar Trailer: Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu Dassani keep love alive in a long distance marriage

In the time of dating apps and quick love, the survival of a long-distance marriage seems quite daunting. However, presenting the trials and tribulations of one such couple, Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani are all set to win hearts in Netflix's latest offering, Meenakshi Sundareshwar. The trailer of Meenakshi Sundareshwar is finally out and it showcases how a young couple from Tamil Nadu is caught in a tough situation of a long-distance marriage and what they do to make it work.

It was on Wednesday that Karan Johar, Sanya and Abhimanyu took to social media to share the news that the trailer of Meenakshi Sundareshwar will be out today. Now, on Thursday, Karan shared the trailer and wrote, "All ‘hearts’ on deck - it’s time to root for this power couple to make it through the distance! This Diwali, gather around to watch #MeenakshiSundareshwar coming to Netflix on November 5." The trailer showcases how Sanya and Abhimanyu's characters go through a roller-coaster of a ride in their long-distance marriage. How they make it work is what is the story of the film.

Take a look:

Recently, in a chat with Mid-Day, Sanya, who is seen as Meenakshi in the film, spoke about taking up such a character. She said, "I’ve always looked for characters that are unique, which gives me the opportunity to experiment with my craft." In the same chat, Abhimanyu also shared that he hopes to bring in some traits of his character from the film in himself. Further, the two lead actors of Meenakshi Sundareshwar hoped that the people in long-distance relationships or marriages would be able to relate to their characters in the film.

Directed by Vivek Soni, the film is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and Netflix together. The OTT platform had shared the first glimpse of the same in its global Thadam event. The first glimpse of Meenakshi Sundareshwar came with a sweet and melodious song Tu Yahin Hai and it managed to impress the viewers. Now, the film is all set to premiere on Netflix on Diwali, i.e, November 5, 2021.

Also Read|Meenakshi Sundareshwar Teaser: Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani collaborate for a ‘hatke’ love story