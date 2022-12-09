Meet Bollywood’s New Age Diva & Actress – Myraa Sareen!

Bollywood’s New Age DIVA - Myraa Sareen is an Indian film actress, who

promotes Social issues such as women's rights , Gender equality, feminism & issues related to environment . She has also been taking up such exemplary roles in her films . Remarking upon her role choices she can be described "as one of the most powerful actresses in the current lot and someone who doesn't shy away from experimenting with roles within the realms of popular cinema". Myraa is said to deliver natural performances as strong but emotionally vulnerable women, without a hint of affectation.