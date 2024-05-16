In the ever-evolving world of K-pop, artists always surprise their fans with new activities. However, this K-pop idol has done so many unique projects over the years even before it became a norm. Collaborating with Western artists is not a huge deal in the K-pop industry nowadays but this idol did it way before anyone else was doing it.

Furthermore, the K-pop idol has secured one of the most famous K-drama OSTs under his belt, entrenching his name permanently in the K-drama Hall of Fame. And he did all of this without a solo album! Let’s find out who this mystery artist is.

THIS K-pop idol sang the popular K-drama OST Stay With Me

Hardcore fans of this artist might have already guessed it by now but if you are still in doubt, yes indeed it is none other than Park Chanyeol, a member of one of the most iconic K-pop groups, EXO but that is not the only thing he is known for.

Debuting under SM Entertainment at the fresh age of 20 years, he had already made a name for himself from the start. His official position in the group might be off the main rapper but his true passion lies in singing and oh, yes you guessed it right, producing music. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Chanyeol truly stood out for his individual talent following the release of the OST from the legendary K-drama in 2016, Goblin or Guardian: The Lonely and Great God starring Gong Yoo, Kim Go Eun, and Lee Dong Wook.

Featuring Punch, Stay With Me is one of the most popular Korean songs. Even people who have no idea about K-drama or K-pop have heard this song, that is how massively popular it is. Moreover, it is among the list of famous songs even 7 years after its release.

THIS K-pop idol has collaborated with American artists?

Moreover, in 2016, the artist also collaborated with popular American artists that took the world by storm. It might come as a surprise to new fans and the non-fans but yes, the K-pop idol has already delved into the realm of global music platform.

Chanyeol was featured in the song Freal Luv alongside the hip-hop group Far East Movement, popular DJ Marshmallow, and sensational singer Tinashe. Although the song was in English, the K-pop idol added his own flair of Korean rap which enhanced the song further.

K-pop idols' solo fancon without a solo album

However, one of the major milestones that the artist embarked on in his career is holding his Asia solo tour in 2023. Titled The Eternity, Chanyeol performed in various cities across counties including Taipei, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Macau, Kuala Lumpur, and Jakarta.

Initially, the concert was announced in only three cities but with the overwhelming response, the agency added more dates to the schedule. It only comes to show how popular the K-pop star is not just in South Korea but internationally as well.

These are just a few of the achievements that the K-pop idol has attained. Can you believe that Chanyeol has done so much throughout his career without releasing a single solo album? Although the artist has released many songs, the latest being the single Good Enough in 2023, including collaborations with various popular artists, he still has to make his debut as a solo artist officially.

Advertisement

But to put your worries to rest, SM Entertainment has released an extensive list of plans that mentions that Chanyeol will be releasing his debut solo album in 2024.

Everyone is excited to find out what the artist has in store for us!

ALSO READ: Frankly Speaking starring Go Kyung Pyo and Kang Han Na scores 1.5 percent nationwide viewership for 5th episode