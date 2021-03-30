Meet the star selected for Vogue Australia’s April cover: BLACKPINK’s Rosé!

Our girl Rosé has been climbing charts and reigning in popularity! She is now on the April cover of Vogue Australia. Read on to know more/

Another jewel was added in our Queen Rosé’s crown today! Vogue Australia released their 2021 April cover issue featuring BLACKPINK’s Rosé and a personal interview too! Rosé’s debut single On The Ground has been regning charts, streaming platforms and even US shows. The debut single was much anticipated as it was delayed too and it got into a controversy, only to survive and grow stronger than ever before!

Her reigning success doesn’t seem to stop either! The Queen has debuted on the Vogue Australia cover for their April issue, wearing a Saint Lauren black jumpsuit with a statement belt and feathered sleeves - while posing like a goddess. This can also be thought of as a gift to the singer’s friends and fans back home - as Rosé originally hails from Melbourne, Australia. The journalist who interviewed her, Noelle Faulkner, also posted the cover image on her Instagram and talked about how she was super nervous for the issue as she’s her fan but humbled to be trusted enough for the singer’s first cover story in her own home country!

Check out the post by Vogue Australia here:

The post also gives a short glimpse into what we can expect from the interview - a real, personal glimpse into Rosé’s life. She talks about how she decided to drop school and pursue K-Pop - which not many people understood back then, because, as she says, “Nobody knew what K-Pop was”. And now, from just an Australian school girl, Rosé is one of the most recognisable faces in the K-Pop industry and a member of the biggest girl group in K-Pop.

Australian fans can get their hands on the physical Vogue April copy March 8 onwards, whereas only Vogue VIP subscribers have access to the entire interview on their website.

What do you think of the Rosé gracing the April cover? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Credits :Rosé Instagram

