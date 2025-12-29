Meet the actor: A superstar's nephew, overnight sensation who vanished in thin air, now set to make a comeback

Imran Khan is one of those actors whose debut left a lasting impression, only for him to quietly disappear from the limelight soon after. The actor made a blockbuster entry into Bollywood with Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na (2008), produced by his maternal uncle Aamir Khan. The romantic drama turned Imran into an overnight star and established him as the face of a new, relatable urban hero in Hindi cinema. Following his successful debut, Imran went on to star in several notable films including Delhi Belly, I Hate Luv Storys, Break Ke Baad, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, Once Upon A Time in Mumbai Dobaara! and Gori Tere Pyaar Mein.

While some of these films performed well and showcased his charm and comic timing, others failed to make a strong impact at the box office. Gradually, Imran stepped away from acting, leaving fans wondering about his sudden absence from films. Imran Khan was previously married to Avantika Malik, with whom he shares a daughter, but the couple decided to part ways in 2019. He has spoken about how the separation was a difficult phase in his life and coincided with a period of deep personal and emotional challenges.

In recent years, Imran Khan has spoken openly about his mental health struggles. In multiple interviews, he revealed that he experienced anxiety but was unable to identify or understand it at the time. The actor shared how the pressure of the industry, coupled with personal challenges, took a toll on his well-being, eventually prompting him to distance himself from acting and focus on healing and self-reflection.

Now, after a long hiatus, Imran Khan is ready to return to the big screen. He is set to make his comeback with Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, marking a fresh chapter in his career. The film is helmed by Vir Das and Kavi Shastri and features an ensemble cast including Vir Das, Amit Bhandari, Mithila Palkar, and Sharib Hashmi. Adding to the excitement, Aamir Khan will be making a special appearance in the project.

Scheduled to release in theatres on January 16, 2026, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos has already generated curiosity among fans eager to see Imran Khan back on screen. With renewed perspective and life experience, his comeback is being closely watched, as audiences hope to rediscover the actor who once defined a generation of romantic heroes.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for this.

ALSO READ: Happy Patel Khatarnak Jasoos Trailer: Vir Das hits out of the park, Imran Khan makes comeback in Aamir Khan-backed spy comedy