Mega hit song Astronaut In The Ocean all set to get a KHipHop remix ft. Loopy, Owen and BLOO

Loopy, BLOO and OWEN will be collaborating on a K-Hip Hop remix.

If you've spent any amount of time scrolling through TikTok or Instagram reels, there's no way you haven't come across that song "Astronaut In The Ocean" by Masked Wolf. This song went positively viral all over the internet for its catchy hook, the artist's deep and addictive voice as well as a brilliant beat drop which is sure to leave anyone bopping their head. With its breakthrough success, the song saw a whole lot of remixes by several artists but not all of them were as exciting as the one that was recently announced.

Masked Wolf's Astronaut In The Ocean is getting a K-Hip Hop remix, featuring artists BLOO, Loopy, and Owen, all significant names in the Korean hip-hop industry, known for their unique flow, beats, lyricism, and of course, badassery. K-Hip Hop is famous for being a hardcore genre that retains the flavour of authentic Korean hip-hop while also experimenting with Western influences. Loopy previously collaborated with Girls' Generation's resident hip-hop queen, Hyoyeon for her song "Dessert". BLOO is very well known worldwide for his music and OWEN is famous for his multiple appearances on the popular survival reality show Show Me The Money. Fans are especially excited for Loopy's comeback and cannot wait for this collaboration remix to drop.

You can see the teaser for this remix below:

Are you excited for this remix? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :UNCUTPOINT

Share your comment ×