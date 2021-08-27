Megan Thee Stallion adds a bit of sugar and spice in the BTS’ ‘Butter’ visualiser video

BTS and Megan Thee Stallion just dropped a spicy and poppy remix of the summer track ‘Butter’ and we are loving it! On August 27, BTS surprisingly dropped a remix of Butter that features an amazing rap verse by the rap queen herself, Megan Thee Stallion. She took the already bright and beaming track and added her own flavour with her groovy verse, popping ad-libs and signature sounds. With two musical powerhouses coming together, the result has obviously blown us away.

BTS prepared the remix to celebrate the massive response that 'Butter,' dubbed as ‘song of summer,’ received all around the world. Megan Thee Stallion also showed excitement for this collaboration, “I love BTS so I’m super excited to be on the ‘Butter’ remix. I can’t wait for all the Hotties and ARMY to hear it.” The amazing remix follows on the heels of yet another stellar summer for BTS, with 'Butter' becoming the longest-reigning No.1 Billboard Hot 100 song of 2021 with 9 weeks under their belt. The song also broke countless records including the biggest music video premiere on YouTube with its 108.2 million views in 24 hours and the most opening day streams in Spotify history with 20.9 million unfiltered global streams.

Hailing from Houston, Megan Thee Stallion is a three-time GRAMMY winner, philanthropist and ever-evolving cultural icon. From the release of her critically acclaimed and Gold-certified debut album, 'Good News', to earning two global record breaking Billboard Hot 100 #1 hit with the “Savage Remix” featuring Beyoncé, and “WAP” with Cardi B, Megan has proven to be unstoppable. Megan has been recognized for her musical achievements with three GRAMMY wins, including Best New Artist and nine BET Awards.

Even after the scandals and issues surrounding this surprise collaboration, the visualiser has already racked up over 9 million views and 1 million likes after a couple hours of release and this proves the true power of Hotties and ARMYs!

ALSO READ: BTS, Red Velvet and TOMORROW X TOGETHER top Gaon Weekly Charts

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What did you think of the collaboration? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.