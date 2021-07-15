Meghan Markle ANNOUNCES plans to produce an animated series for Netflix titled Pearl; Says she’s ‘thrilled’

The Sussex’s Archewell Productions will release Pearl, the Meghan Markle produced animated series, to honour influential women from history.

After stepping down as senior royals and parting ways with the royal family, it seems like Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has a new job to take care of. The mom of two has announced plans to take over as the executive producer of a brand new animated series for Netflix, under the Sussex’s Archewell Productions.

Named Pearl, the series will be based on a twelve-year-old girl’s adventures and who has been inspired by influential women from history. In a statement, Meghan said, “Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges.” According to Meghan, the series will celebrate “extraordinary women throughout history.” “I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions has partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix...David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today,” added the Duchess.

The series has a list of talented people working with the Duchess, including executive producers David Furnish, Carolyn Soper, Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan and showrunner Amanda Rynda. “I am delighted that we are finally able to announce this exciting animated series,” Furnish, 58, said in a statement.

However, this is not the first time Archewell Productions has been in the news. Previously, Meghan and Harry’s company had announced to be involved in developing a docuseries Heart of Invictus, focusing on the Invictus Games and players from around the globe. “This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year”, Harry, 36, spoke with US Weekly.

The royal couple has also signed an overall deal with the streaming platform Netflix in September 2020 to focus on “creating content that informs but also gives hope.” The Sussexes said, “As new parents, making inspirational family programming is important to us.”



