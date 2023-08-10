Meghan Markle attends Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert sans Prince Harry; jumps out of her chair to sing

Meghan Markle attended the Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert in Los Angeles with her friend and was seen singing and dancing to hits. Prince Harry, however, skipped the event.

Written by Shazia Ahmed Published on Aug 10, 2023   |  02:59 AM IST  |  13.5K
Image credits: Instagram
Taylor Swift (Instagram)

Key Highlight

  • Meghan Markle, 42, attended Taylor Swift's LA concert during Eras Tour
  • Prince Harry's Asian commitments coincided with Meghan's musical night out

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, proved she is a ‘Certified Swiftie’! The 42-year-old let her hair down and grooved with thousands of other Taylor Swift fans at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles as she attended the Eras Tour concert on August 8. While Meghan Markle enjoyed the Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert, she was spotted without her husband Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle: A royal swiftie in the crowd

Meghan Markle's excitement was evident as Taylor Swift sang her Fearless era hits. Meghan could not help but jump out of her seat and sing along to the iconic You Belong with Me as she witnessed Taylor’s performance. In addition to Taylor's outstanding performance, Meghan's energy also electrified the SoFi Stadium.

According to a report in People, a source at the event said, "Meghan was in her element, enjoying the music just like any other fan. It was a delightful sight to see her embrace the carefree atmosphere and simply have a great time."

The onlooker shared, after Taylor launched into her Fearless era and told the excited crowd, "Let's go back to high school!" Meghan had a priceless reaction. The onlooker mentioned that Meghan ‘jumped up out of her chair to sing’ along to the Swift song You Belong with Me.

READ MORE: Did Taylor Swift snub personal invitation to appear on Meghan Markle’s now-scrapped podcast?

Why was Prince Harry not present at the concert?

While Meghan was grooving on Taylor’s music, Prince Harry, unfortunately, couldn't be by her side due to his overseas commitments. The Duke of Sussex, currently in Asia, was captured arriving at Haneda Airport in Japan for the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition. Joined by his friend and polo star Ignacio ‘Nacho’ Figueras, the prince is actively participating in discussions centered around sports and values.

Prince Harry's next stop will be Singapore, where he will compete in the 2023 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup. This event not only highlights his equestrian abilities, but also his commitment to assisting children and young people in Africa affected by poverty, inequality, and HIV/AIDS. 

Other celebrities present at the Taylor Swift Eras Tour

Meghan Markle has now added her name to the list of A-listers who have enjoyed Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. The list includes celebrities such as Kevin Costner, Vanessa Bryant, and Gigi Hadid, as well as Jennifer Garner, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and Julia Roberts and several others. Swift's concerts have now become a must-attend event.

Advertisement

Speaking of Meghan and Harry, amidst news of trouble in paradise, the couple was spotted on a outing in Montecito, a few days before Markle’s birthday. They stepped out in style to enjoy lunch with a friend.

FAQs

Is Harry still a prince?
Prince Harry is still a prince and a duke, but he will no longer be known as His Royal Highness. Today, the royal family updated its official website to reflect some of the royals' current titles, and among other things, removed references to Harry's “His Royal Highness” title.
What does Sussex mean in royalty?
Duke of Sussex - Wikipedia Duke of Sussex is a substantive title, one of several royal dukedoms in the Peerage of the United Kingdom. It is a hereditary title of a specific rank of nobility in the British royal family. It has been created twice and takes its name from the historic county of Sussex in England. Dukedom of Sussex.
What has happened to Meghan Markle?
Meghan gave birth to the couple's first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, in May 2019 and their second child, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor in June 2021. Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in March 2020 and now reside in Montecito in the US.
About The Author
Shazia Ahmed
Shazia Ahmed

An author, content writer, and avid reader immersing in the world of fantasy, fiction, and entertainment while crea... Read more

Advertisement
Credits: People and Instagram

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!