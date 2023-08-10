Meghan Markle attends Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert sans Prince Harry; jumps out of her chair to sing

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, proved she is a ‘Certified Swiftie’! The 42-year-old let her hair down and grooved with thousands of other Taylor Swift fans at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles as she attended the Eras Tour concert on August 8. While Meghan Markle enjoyed the Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert, she was spotted without her husband Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle: A royal swiftie in the crowd

Meghan Markle's excitement was evident as Taylor Swift sang her Fearless era hits. Meghan could not help but jump out of her seat and sing along to the iconic You Belong with Me as she witnessed Taylor’s performance. In addition to Taylor's outstanding performance, Meghan's energy also electrified the SoFi Stadium.

According to a report in People, a source at the event said, "Meghan was in her element, enjoying the music just like any other fan. It was a delightful sight to see her embrace the carefree atmosphere and simply have a great time."

The onlooker shared, after Taylor launched into her Fearless era and told the excited crowd, "Let's go back to high school!" Meghan had a priceless reaction. The onlooker mentioned that Meghan ‘jumped up out of her chair to sing’ along to the Swift song You Belong with Me.

READ MORE: Did Taylor Swift snub personal invitation to appear on Meghan Markle’s now-scrapped podcast?

Why was Prince Harry not present at the concert?

While Meghan was grooving on Taylor’s music, Prince Harry, unfortunately, couldn't be by her side due to his overseas commitments. The Duke of Sussex, currently in Asia, was captured arriving at Haneda Airport in Japan for the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition. Joined by his friend and polo star Ignacio ‘Nacho’ Figueras, the prince is actively participating in discussions centered around sports and values.

Prince Harry's next stop will be Singapore, where he will compete in the 2023 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup. This event not only highlights his equestrian abilities, but also his commitment to assisting children and young people in Africa affected by poverty, inequality, and HIV/AIDS.

Other celebrities present at the Taylor Swift Eras Tour

Meghan Markle has now added her name to the list of A-listers who have enjoyed Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. The list includes celebrities such as Kevin Costner, Vanessa Bryant, and Gigi Hadid, as well as Jennifer Garner, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and Julia Roberts and several others. Swift's concerts have now become a must-attend event.

Advertisement

Speaking of Meghan and Harry, amidst news of trouble in paradise, the couple was spotted on a outing in Montecito, a few days before Markle’s birthday. They stepped out in style to enjoy lunch with a friend.