Melancholia: Lee Do Hyun and Im Soo Jung enjoy each other’s presence in the highlight preview

Stills from the highlight preview
Stills from the highlight preview; Picture Courtesy: tvN
On November 1st, tvN 'Melancholia' unveiled a 1 minute highlight preview for the awaited series ‘Melancholia’ featuring the confusing love story of Lee Do Hyun as a math genius turned lazy student and Im Soo Jung as the soft hearted maths teacher. The series will be premiering on November 10th.

The preview captures the budding chemistry between the main characters and their love for maths. A lot of unanswered questions also remain- is there love between the teacher and student? Why did Lee Do Hyun leave MIT? What convinces him to pursue maths again? What is Im Soo Jung’s story? But the preview does a good job of keeping the viewers on edge with the closeness they achieve to the problems that they constantly get into but manage to fish themselves out of. With this preview, we look forward to seeing their story blossom into something new, with the help of maths. 

On October 31st, 'Melancholia' production crew announced, "There was a confirmed case of COVID-19 among the staff, and as a result of the PCR test, all the staff and cast members all tested negative except for three additional confirmed staff members." He continued, "We have decided to inevitably postpone the first broadcast schedule in order to put health first and to produce more stable production. To prevent interruption of viewing flow during the broadcast, we have coordinated the first broadcast." 'Melancholia' will premiere on November 10th at 10:30 PM.

Set at a private high school, which is a hotbed of corruption, a beautiful story emerges between a mathematics teacher and a genius mathematics student. Ji Yoon Soo (Im Soo Jung) is a mathematics teacher at a private high school. She is good-natured and also has a strong will to push forward, once her mind is set. Ji Yoon Soo is passionate about mathematics, who always palpitates in front of difficult math questions. She becomes involved with Baek Seung Yoo (Lee Do Hyun). Baek Seung Yoo is a student at the private high where Ji Yoon Soo teaches. He hardly talks, but he likes taking pictures with his DSLR camera, but he has a surprising past. When he was little, he won numerous mathematical olympiads. When he was 10, he entered MIT in the U.S., but he suddenly disappeared at the age of 12.

