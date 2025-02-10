Melo Movie stills: Choi Woo Shik & Park Bo Young in dating era; Lee Jun Young, Jeon So Nee's romance introduced

On February 10, Netflix Korea released new stills of the upcoming romance drama Melo Movie. The photos feature the lead pair's dating era and provide the first looks of its second lead couple and other characters. The romance in the drama ranges from high school students to mature working individuals, giving up a glimpse into various stages of relationships.

The main leads of Melo Movie—Choi Woo Shik as film critic Ko Gyeom and Park Bo Young as aspiring film director Kim Mu Bee—gaze intensely at each other in various scenes. In the stills, the entertainment industry duo are seen having filmy moments themselves. They bring back the classic umbrella scene of K-dramas, with the leads having a passionate moment in the rain. We also see them having mushy romantic dates like other couples, starting from stargazing together while being out on a drive and sharing laughter while holding onto each other.

Besides them, the second couple, Lee Jun Young as Hong Si Jun and Jeon So Nee as Son Ju A, also give us butterflies with their lovey-dovey phase. They share a close bond in their high school phase with some romance sparks here and there. They date each other but break up later due to some reason. Meeting in the work sphere again, now Son Ju A is a screenwriter and Hong Si Jun is a songwriter who thinks of himself as a genius but is still unrecognized by the industry.

The two of them might end up having a reignition of romance during their mature adulthood, as seen in their tense outdoor scene in the eighth photo. Among the supporting cast, acquaintances of Kim Mu Bee and Ko Gyeom are introduced. Kim Jae Wook stars as Ko Jun, who probably owns a music album shop in Ko Gyeom's locality and shares a good bond with him, as portrayed by the images. Cha Woo Min features as Woo Jeong Hu, Kim Mu Bee's childhood friend, who is into music.

The two new characters' first look showcases them as charming individuals. The release of the stills has heightened excitement for the premiere of the 10-episode Netflix drama on Valentine's Day. Netflix Korea captioned the still-released post as "four men and women of different colors, and the warmth and sweetness of their significant other.”