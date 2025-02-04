Melo Movie teaser: Choi Woo Shik's sincerity moves Park Bo Young into a passionate kiss; watch

Choi Woo Shik is a persistent lover who tries to win over Park Bo Young in the upcoming Netflix K-drama Melo Movie. On February 4, Netflix K-Content released a new teaser featuring the lead pair's bond. They can be seen having a conversation on a snowy street that turns from fun to serious real quick. The little scene holds great emotional depth, and the actors bring out every bit of it well.

In Melo Movie, Choi Woo Shik stars as Ko Gyeom, a film critic, and Park Bo Young features as Kim Mu Bee, an aspiring film director. In the teaser, the two of them are seen having a casual banter at first, which later takes a serious turn and might act as a turning point in their relationship. Ko Gyeom teases her by saying she acted cold towards him initially, but now she smiles brightly as they interact. Explaining her reason for not befriending people, she said, "They will all leave one day."

An optimistic Ko Gyeom mocks her negative approach to life, and she does the same for his seeming overly happy all the time. As per her people like him are the ones that leave the earliest. To reassure her of his sincerity, Ko Gyeom asks if he shares his deep secret with her will she not leave him. In the video, she seems a bit taken aback at such a remark, which makes his affection for her seem genuine. To make things even more melodramatic, the entire scene takes place with snow falling on them.

Moved by his innocent inquisition, Kim Mu Bee stares at him in awe for some time, making him shy. She then pulls him in for a passionate kiss. This moment will probably change their relationship status, and they might start dating from that point on. The drama producers kept us hanging at what happens next, further increasing the anticipation of the airing of Melo Movie. Its premiere date is set for Valentine's Day, the day dedicated to love.