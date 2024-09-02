Melo Movie wrap-up party: Park Bo Young, Choi Woo Shik and more cast, crew members gather post filming completion

Melo Movie is an upcoming romance comedy which stars Choi Woo Shik, Park Bo Young, Lee Jun Young, and Jeon So Nee. Anticipation runs high as the star cast and crew come together for this drama. As the filming ended, the cast and crew got together to celebrate the achievement.

On September 1, the cast and crew of Melo Movie including stars Park Bo Young, Choi Woo Shik, Kim Jae Wook and more got together to celebrate the filming wrap-up of the upcoming drama. During the wrap-up party, the cats and crew enjoyed their time together and also shared their experience during the filming and expressed their gratitude.

See glimpses of the wrap-up party in the clips below:

Choi Woo Shik takes on the role of an actor turned critic, Ko Gyeom, who meets Park Bo Young, who plays an assistant director Kim Moo Bi, on a set of a movie. Moo Bi dreams of becoming a director one day. She always wanted to work as a part of the crew as she wanted to follow in her father's footsteps. Ko Gyeom wishes to watch all the films that have ever been made in the world. Both share the same interests and love blossoms between them.

The drama has been written by Lee Na Eun who is known for writing Our Beloved Summer which starred Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi.

Our Beloved Summer is a 2022 romance drama that tells the story of a high schooler couple and follows them to their adulthood. The drama is shot in documentary style in parts as the two had featured in a viral documentary together. The young couple breaks up and becomes mature as they try to face their new realities.

Oh Choong Hwan who is known for Castway Dive, Hotel Del Luna, Big Mouth, Start-Up and more has directed the project.

