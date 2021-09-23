Melodious singer Paul Kim to make a fall comeback; CL announces second single from ‘ALPHA’

The next few days will be full of excitement and impatience for K-pop fans as multiple artists will be releasing new music by the end of September and the start of October. On September 23, at midnight KST the mellifluous voiced singer Paul Kim announced his comeback, 8 months after the last release. Paul Kim’s new album will be available to the world on October 7. Soloist CL has also shared her plans to release the second single ‘Lover Like Me’ on September 29 from her upcoming album.

Paul Kim shared a teaser photo of himself as he stared into the distance. His sharp jawline, further accentuated by his impeccable visuals, is visible in the image. His jet black hair is slicked back in a clean style, maintaining his dandy vibe.

His label Neuron Music commented, “Paul Kim will release a new album on October 7. Paul Kim has been working with many musicians to deliver new music. We look forward to the rediscovery of Paul Kim through this album.”

Paul Kim is known for releasing heartbreaking music that conveys deep set emotions often felt by people in love. Some of his most loved songs are ‘Every Day, Every Moment’, ‘Me After You’ and ‘Hangover’. His latest release was the single ‘Love Letter’ in February this year.

Soloist CL has also announced her second single called ‘Lover Like Me’ from the much talked about album ‘ALPHA’. The song will be revealed to the fans on September 29 at 1 PM KST. A teaser photo for ‘Lover Like Me’ was shared by CL as she looked stunning in a wine red outfit made of ruffles.

CL’s first single ‘SPICY’ from the album was a hit among fans as she released it on August 24.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2021: Kpop soloist CL’s denim dress SLAYS at her first Met appearance; See PIC

Whose album are you excited to listen to? Let us know below.