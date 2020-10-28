Melon Music Awards 2020 announces MMA Week festival; To bring artists, music genres and fans under one roof

Melon Music Awards 2020 has announced the dates of the event. The organisers have also revealed that they are revamping the awards show this year.

The Melon Music Awards 2020 is officially happening but it is taking a different course of action this year. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the physical presence of fans is still questionable. So, the organisers have decided to take the digital approach to the music ceremony and turn the awards show into a four-day music festival. The event will take place from December 2 to December 5 and it will be packed with different kind of music artists and genres.

According to Newsen, Melon‘s parent company Kakao has announced that the festival has been dubbed as MMA Week wherein music artists, genres and fans will come together to "revitalize" the industry. Koreaboo reports that the awards show will shoulder the musical week on Melon's online strength and present a range of content which will include special videos and playlist from Melon's digital magazine. This will help fans know about the stories of artists.

Fans signing up for Melon will also be presented with an opportunity to participate in numerous activities. Speaking about the event, Kakao said, "The first MMA WEEK is intended as a festival that everyone can enjoy, where a variety of artists, music genres, and fans combine together to revitalize the culture and arts industry. This will allow us to have a music festival that narrows the gap between the fans, music, and artists, even though the actual physical distance is increased due to the Covid-19 pandemic."

