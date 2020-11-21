Melon Music Awards 2020: BTS, BLACKPINK, IU and EXO's Baekhyun announced as Top 10 artists winners

Melon Music Awards 2020 have announced who made it to this year's Top 10 artists and included amongst the winners are BTS, BLACKPINK, IU and EXO's Baekhyun.

December is approaching soon and for Korean music fans, it means one huge thing: Award Season! While we'll get to know which artists will sweep the daesangs this year, amongst the highly-awaited award shows is Melon Music Awards 2020. In the first round of voting, which took place from November 11 to November 20, 10 out of 40 artists were voted as this year's Top 10 artists.

As for the winning criteria, it was determined 80% by Melon download and streaming counts and 20% by votes. As per Xports News via Soompi, the Top 10 artists winners include BTS, BLACKPINK, IU, EXO's Baekhyun, Baek Yerin, Im Young Woong, IZ*ONE, Kim Ho Joong, Oh My Girl and Block B's Zico. Moreover, when it comes to voting for MMA 2020 category awards, it will kickstart from tomorrow, i.e. November 21. It will be interesting to see who ends up taking home the grand prizes amongst these supremely talented artists who have had a huge impact on the music industry in 2020.

Congratulations to the Melon Music Awards 2020 Top 10 artists winners! It was truly well deserved!

Meanwhile, Melon Music Awards 2020 is set to take place on December 5 and before that, fans will be treated with MMA Week, which commences on December 2 until December 5, which is the same day as the award ceremony.

